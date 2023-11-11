‘Shootout’ on Alabama interstate following alleged stolen car confrontation leaves 4 injured: police

​

Four people were injured after a “shootout” on a busy interstate in Birmingham, Alabama, on Friday following a confrontation over a vehicle that was allegedly stolen, police said.

Birmingham police said officers responded to “multiple calls of a shootout taking place” on I-59 South near the 20th Street Ensley exit in the western part of the city at around 4:40 p.m. Friday.

At the scene, officers found two vehicles that had been shot into just before the Bush Boulevard exit.

“We believe that a group saw their possible stolen vehicle and began following it. This vehicle was allegedly taken in a neighboring city,” said BPD Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald said the group “took it upon themselves” to confront the alleged thieves and a “shootout” quickly followed, wounding four people.

Two people struck by gunfire sustained life-threatening injuries, Fitzgerald said. They were both transported to the hospital by Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service.

Two other victims with non-life-threatening injuries arrived at UAB Hospital in Birmingham by private vehicle, Fitzgerald said.

Police said that no innocent bystanders were struck by gunfire during the altercation.