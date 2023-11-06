Shots fired, two arrested after firing gun near Texas Rangers World Series Parade: police

​

Arlington Police said a man has been arrested after allegedly firing gunshots in a parking lot near AT&T Stadium, where a lot of fans who attended the Rangers’ World Series Parade celebration were parked.

The parade took place Friday afternoon and police say just after 2:30 p.m., people from two cars got into an argument after a driver from one of the cars tried to back out, but the other car was blocking it.

Groups of people from both cars got out and started fighting and police said that’s when 37-year-old Tommy Phonthalangsy took out a gun and fired shots into the air.

Police said Phonthalangsy is also a convicted felon and is not allowed to have a gun.

Phonthalangsy was taken into custody, along with 30-year-old Tiffany Keovilavong, who police said was involved in the fight.

Police say Keovilavong was also arrested on outstanding warrants.

According to police, no one was injured in the fight or by the gunfire.

