Six dead, 2 hospitalized in Houston horror smash: police

Six people are dead and two are injured after a two-car collision early Saturday in Houston, Texas, according to police.

The deadly incident took place at around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Fannin Street and Pierce Street where the driver of a black-colored Chrysler 300 sedan reportedly blew a red light before hitting an SUV, Megan Howard, the assistant chief of the Houston Police Department, said in a video posted to X.

The Chrysler was “going very fast at high velocity” southbound on Fannin Street when its driver ran a red light and plowed into a black-colored Acura SUV that was heading eastbound on Pierce Street, Howard said.

Four victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while two died later in the hospital. One of the deceased victims is the driver of the “at-fault” Chrysler, Howard said.

The dead victims include five males and one female, Howard said. She did not provide their ages.

One of the dead victims is homeless, Howard said, although it is unclear if the homeless person was traveling in one of the vehicles at the time of the horror smash.

One woman is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, while another male has also been hospitalized.

Photos posted online show what appears to be the SUV overturned below an overpass with the police having cordoned off the area.

The police did not provide any further information pertaining to the incident.