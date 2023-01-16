Six dead, including teen mom and infant, in believed gang-related shooting

​

Six people are dead, including a teenage mom and infant, following an early morning shooting in California.

Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home in the 6800 Block of Harvest Road in Goshen for multiple shots heard just after 3:30 a.m. Monday.

When they arrived, they found two gunshot victims dead. After searching the home, they located four other shooting victims, KMPH-TV reported.

The local media outlet says one of the six victims was still alive upon deputies’ arrival but died a short time later at the hospital.

A 17-year-old mother and 6-month-old baby are among the dead, the local ABC station reports. Just a week ago, a search warrant was apparently conducted at the home for drugs.

Authorities have told local media there are at least two suspects at this time. Investigators do not believe the shootings were a random act, but rather have a gang connection.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218. TIpsters can remain anonymous by calling or texting 559-725-4194 or through email at [email protected]