Six people found dead in remote California desert community

The lifeless bodies of six victims were found in a remote desert community in California Tuesday, and details of how they died remain shrouded in mystery.

Five of the bodies were discovered at around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday when deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to a welfare check in the community of El Mirage.

They came across the shocking discovery on Highway 395, between Lake Los Angeles and Adelanto.

A sixth body was found at the scene Wednesday morning, Mara Rodriguez, the spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, said at a noon press briefing. She said the deputies were accompanied by members of the California Highway Patrol’s Aviation Division.

Several reports said the deceased were fatally shot, and images taken from the scene by Fox 11 show one vehicle, a navy SUV, riddled with bullet holes. There were yellow police markings placed around the vehicle while another vehicle was also found at the scene.

Rodriguez was unable to provide the age or sex of the deceased, and police did not reveal the cause or manner of the deaths. She did confirm the case is being treated as a homicide.

“We have not confirmed any cause or manner of death or any gunshot wounds,” Rodriguez said. “This is a very remote desert area.

“It’s going to be heartbreaking no matter what the situation is, what they discover out there as far as the circumstances surrounding it.”

No arrests have been made.

The bodies of multiple victims could be seen on the ground with dozens of evidence markers and bullet casings surrounding them, KTLA5 reports. Some of the bodies also appeared to have been burned.

Police cordoned off the crime scene, and a line of white police vehicles could be seen parked outside the area.

A police helicopter was also flying overhead.

Rodriguez said another update will be provided later today.

She said she cannot remember a time when this many people were found dead in the community.