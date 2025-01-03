Ski Accident On New Hampshire Mountain claims life of 12-year-old boy

​

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

A tragic accident on New Year’s Eve claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy during a ski trip at Cranmore Mountain in New Hampshire.

According to officials, the boy was skiing on a trail for intermediate skiers when the accident occurred.

North Conway Fire and rescue team arrived on the scene and the boy had already been transported to the mountain base where he was unconscious.

TIPS FOR ADULT SNOWBOARDERS, SKIERS JUST GETTING STARTED

CPR was performed by the Cranmore Ski Patrol team but was unsuccessful, and he was transported via ambulance to MaineHealth Memorial Hospital where he was unable to recover. He was pronounced dead due to the extent of his injuries.

Cranmore Mountain resort as well as Conway Police Chief Christopher Mattei released statements expressing their condolences.

COLORADO SKIER SPOTTED NIGHT SKIING AFTER HEAVY SNOWFALL | FOX NEWS VIDEO

“On behalf of Cranmore Mountain Resort, our thoughts and prayers go out to the family,” a spokesperson from Cranmore Mountain said in a statement. “The entire Cranmore family grieves for this tragic loss.”

“On behalf of the Conway Police Department, and all the first responders who assisted, I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the family members of the 12-year-old boy,” Mattei wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

An investigation is in progress.