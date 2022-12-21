SKY HIGH: Christmas travelers suffer as airfare soars through 2022

​

ARLINGTON, Va. – Travelers at an airport outside Washington, D.C., reacted to flight prices during the holidays and shared how it impacted their travel plans.

Airfare was “way higher than normal,” Savannah, from Salt Lake City, told Fox News. “It was definitely more than we budgeted or expected.”

“We did have to get help,” Braydon, traveling with Savannah, told Fox News. “Usually we wouldn’t wanna get help to travel to go see family, but they are always willing to help because of the prices.”

But Evan, traveling from Los Angeles, said airfare was cheap this holiday season if you planned ahead.

“It was super affordable for the whole family,” Evan said outside Reagan National Airport.

Christmas airfare 11% decreased from 2019, with round-trip domestic flights averaging around $339, according to Hopper. For last minute flights, airfare decreased by 15% compared to a year ago.

However, for other holidays, like Thanksgiving, travel plans remained high this year. Domestic round-trip airfare for Thanksgiving week averaged $468 if travelers booked in early November, marking a 48% increase compared to 2021, according to Kayak.

“We bought our tickets about a month and a half ago so they were reasonable enough,” Gary, from South Dakota, said. “I would just advise people to plan ahead.”

Inflation dropped more than expected in November to 7.1%, following a four-decade high of 9.1% in June. Yet some travelers still felt the impact of high costs.

“Prices are definitely cheaper than before COVID but they are still pretty pricey,” Alex, from Los Angeles, said.

Braydon told Fox News that if airfare continues “to rise past where they are, it would definitely make us hesitate” to travel for future holidays.

But some said they would travel over the holidays no matter the cost.

“They were high for the holidays but it was worth it,” Valerie, from Missouri, said. “Because I get to see my family.”

A traveler from Dallas told Fox News airfare wouldn’t keep him from visiting loved ones.

“I’ll see family for the holidays,” he said. “I don’t care what it costs.”

