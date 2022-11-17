Slain University of Idaho victim’s parents frustrated by ‘lack of information’ from police, school

​

The parents of Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old University of Idaho student killed in a quadruple homicide near campus over the weekend, say they are frustrated by the “lack of information” from the school and police.

Authorities in Moscow, Idaho, have not announced any potential suspects since the incident took place, leaving community members on edge after the four victims were murdered with what police have described as a knife-like weapon in an “isolated, targeted attack.”

“There is a lack of information from the University of Idaho and the local police, which only fuels false rumors and innuendo in the press and social media,” Jim Chapin, the victim’s father, said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “The silence further compounds our family’s agony after our son’s murder. For Ethan and his three dear friends slain in Moscow, Idaho, and all of our families, I urge officials to speak the truth, share what they know, find the assailant, and protect the greater community.”

Chapin, who was one of three triplets born on Oct. 29, 2002, who all attended the university, “lit up every room he walked into and was a kind, loyal, loving son, brother, cousin, and friend,” his mother, Stacy Chapin, said in a statement.

FAMILY OF SLAIN UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO STUDENT SAYS THEY WILL ‘NEVER STOP FIGHTING’ FOR JUSTICE

“Words cannot express the heartache and devastation our family is experiencing. It breaks my heart to know we will never be able to hug or laugh with Ethan again, but it’s also excruciating to think about the horrific way he was taken from us,” she said.

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO VICTIMS BELIEVED STABBED TO DEATH IN ‘ISOLATED, TARGETED ATTACK’: POLICE

Dean of Students Blaine Eckles said in a Tuesday notice to the school community that “a great number of students have already left the Moscow campus” early ahead of Thanksgiving break after the quadruple homicide. A candlelight vigil for the four victims was postponed until after break.

Eckles added that the students’ deaths have “had a profound impact on their families and friends,” and the school stands “with them in their grief.” Eckles encouraged students to communicate their plans with professors.

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO HOMICIDES: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE 4 VICTIMS ALLEGEDLY KILLED NEAR CAMPUS

The school and police have said there is no threat to the community at this time, but the school community is still concerned without a suspect in custody.

Officers at the scene said investigators found blood inside the home on King Road where the incident took place either late Saturday or early Sunday.

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO HOMICIDES PROMPT A ‘GREAT NUMBER’ OF STUDENTS TO LEAVE CAMPUS EARLY

Neighbors reported hearing noise from the house Saturday evening but said it sounded like a party rather than an altercation.

Moscow officers responded to reports of an unconscious person Sunday around noon and located the four deceased students upon arrival. Parties are frequently hosted at the many student houses on King Road, which was littered with empty alcohol boxes and other items on Monday and Tuesday.

IDAHO POLICE NAME 4 UNIVERSITY STUDENTS KILLED IN APPARENT QUADRUPLE HOMICIDE NEAR CAMPUS

The victims are Chapin of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The four victims’ autopsies are scheduled to be completed later this week, at which point police will “hopefully provide more definitive information on the exact cause of the deaths,” the Moscow Police Department said Tuesday.

Local authorities have partnered with state and federal law enforcement offices on the case and are asking anyone with information to contact the Moscow police at 208-883-7054.