Small airplane skids off runway into bay during botched landing at Oregon airport

​

Five people were rescued and are recovering after a small private plane skidded off a runway at an Oregon airport and into the nearby bay.

The Southwest Oregon Regional Airport (OTH) shared that a small private aircraft skidded off Runway 23, which is partially surrounded by the Pacific Ocean, while landing early Monday morning.

Officials said the 2019 HA-420 was attempting to land shortly after 6:00 a.m., when it skidded off the runway and into the bay.

The aircraft was located approximately 100 feet off the east end of the runway in the water, according to officials.

PLANE BOUNCES ON TAMPA AIRPORT RUNWAY WHILE TRYING TO LAND, VIDEO SHOWS

Officials said emergency dispatchers were immediately notified and sent out to begin the rescue mission.

Emergency response teams on the scene included OTH Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting crews, the Coos Bay and North Bend fire departments, North Bend Police Department and the Coos County Sheriff’s Office.

Images show the plane in the water as rescue crews worked to get the pilot and passengers to safety.

AMERICAN AIRLINES PASSENGERS EVACUATE FLIGHT ON WING OF PLANE AFTER LANDING IN GEORGIA, VIDEO SHOWS

The pilot and four passengers were all rescued from the plane, officials said, and were transported to a local hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown, the airport said.

Officials said the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) was alerted and authorized a salvage company to remove the small plane from the water.

KITE REPORTEDLY MAKES CONTACT WITH UNITED FLIGHT ATTEMPTING TO LAND AT REAGAN NATIONAL AIRPORT

The plane will be secured on airport property near the runway where the incident happened as the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

“This is a developing incident. Information will be released as it becomes available,” the airport wrote in a post on their Facebook page.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The airport said that commercial air service was suspended for United Express for nearly two hours, but has since been restored.

SkyWest flight 5509 was delayed, but the airport said it was scheduled to arrive at OTH at 2:14 p.m. on Monday.

The airport, located in North Bend, Ore., offers commercial air service year-round to and from San Francisco, Calif., and, seasonally, to Denver, Colo., according to the airport’s description on their Facebook page.

Stepheny Price is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. She covers topics including missing persons, homicides, national crime cases, illegal immigration, and more. Story tips and ideas can be sent to [email protected]