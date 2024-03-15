Smoke from vehicle fire seen near Lincoln Memorial on Washington’s National Mall
Black smoke was seen rising Friday near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., following a vehicle fire in the area.
DC Fire and EMS wrote on X that the “apparent source was a vehicle fire on the George Washington Parkway in Virginia that has been extinguished.”
Crews from the agency are heading to the scene. Arlington Fire and EMS said the blaze involved a “pickup truck and trailer.”
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
The George Washington Parkway runs along the Potomac River, which is located next to the Lincoln Memorial.