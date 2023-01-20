Snow forecast as storm system moves from Rockies to Plains

​

The next storm system is developing across the Rockies and will move into the Plains, bringing heavy snow to some spots.

DISASTER FUNDS AVAILABLE IN 7 GEORGIA COUNTIES AFTER TORNADO OUTBREAK

Another area of low pressure located in the Gulf of Mexico is spreading rain along the South and Southeast.

Some of that energy will then travel up the East Coast over the weekend as a coastal storm.

Rain and wind will be the story for the coast, with measurable snow for the interior Northeast and New England.