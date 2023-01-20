Snow forecast as storm system moves from Rockies to Plains
The next storm system is developing across the Rockies and will move into the Plains, bringing heavy snow to some spots.
DISASTER FUNDS AVAILABLE IN 7 GEORGIA COUNTIES AFTER TORNADO OUTBREAK
Another area of low pressure located in the Gulf of Mexico is spreading rain along the South and Southeast.
Some of that energy will then travel up the East Coast over the weekend as a coastal storm.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Rain and wind will be the story for the coast, with measurable snow for the interior Northeast and New England.