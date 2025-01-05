Soldier who exploded Cybertruck in Las Vegas did not show any ‘concerning behavior’ before leave request: Army

​

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

The driver who exploded a Tesla Cybertruck in front of the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas on New Year’s Day did not display any “concerning behavior” at the time he was granted personal leave from his station in Germany, a U.S. Army spokesperson said.

“Master Sgt. Matthew Livelsberger had access to and used the POTFF [Preservation of the Force and Family] program; he did not display any concerning behaviors at the time, and was granted personal leave,” Brig. Gen. Amanda Azubuike, Chief of Public Affairs, said in a statement to Fox News. “All relevant records were provided to the FBI as the lead investigative agency.”

The newest information that the 37-year-old Army Green Beret did not display “concerning behavior” came after the FBI and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) revealed that Livelsberger likely suffered from PTSD.

In a press conference Friday afternoon, LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill spoke about Livelsberger’s struggle with PTSD and his possible motive for the New Years’ attack.

“Although this incident is more public and more sensational than usual, it ultimately appears to be a tragic case of suicide involving a heavily decorated combat veteran who is struggling with PTSD and other issues,” McMahill said.

“Quite frankly, this is the reason why we started our wellness bureau here at Metro and taking care of the heart, mind, body and soul of the people that are out there doing this work, because they’re exposed to things, they see things, they hear things, they feel things and they smell things that most normal people don’t have to do,” McMahill said.

“And the heroes that are serving in the military and on the front lines of America’s policing are challenged that way,” he said. “And, so, I think we need to really pay attention to those individuals, pay attention to what mental health in America looks like.”

Police officials on Friday also released sections of Livelsberger’s “manifesto.”

“This was not a terrorist attack, it was a wake-up call” Livelsberger wrote, according to the cropped notes shared by Las Vegas police. “Americans only pay attention to spectacles and violence. What better way to get my point across than a stunt with fireworks and explosives?

“Why did I personally do it now? I needed to cleanse my mind of the brothers I’ve lost and relieve myself of the burden of the lives I took,” he wrote.

“We are the United States of America, the best country people to ever exist! But right now we are terminally ill and headed towards collapse.”

LVMPD Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren said Livelsberger died from a self-inflicted gunshot. He noted that the suspect placed a gun in his mouth and discharged it.

“We know also, as mentioned by the sheriff yesterday, there was a self-inflicted gunshot wound by the suspect,” Koren said. “The coroner was very specific in saying it was an intro orbital gunshot wound, which essentially means that the suspect put the firearm in his mouth and discharged the gun. And, ultimately, the wound came out the left side of his head.”