South Carolina boy rescued after falling into 20-foot-deep well

A South Carolina boy was rescued Monday after he fell 20 feet down a well, officials said.

The rescue happened in Greenville County around 2 p.m. when the boy fell into an old well, Taylors Fire and Rescue said.

The department shared multiple photos of the rescue operation.

Crews set up a pulley apparatus to lower rescue personnel down to the boy and lift him to safety, officials said.

Officials said the well went 20 feet down into the ground.
Rescuers said the child was removed from the well within minutes.

Rescuers said the boy was lifted safely out of the well.
There were no reports of any injuries.

Taylors is located about 8 miles northeast of Greenville, South Carolina.

  