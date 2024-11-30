South Carolina mayor dies in crash while being ‘pursued’ by deputy, just days after his police force quit

​

A South Carolina mayor died in a head-on vehicle crash while being “pursued” by law enforcement just days after his town’s entire police department quit, a coroner says.

McColl Mayor George Garner II, 49, was killed Tuesday afternoon “when the vehicle he was driving collided head on with a truck” in Mechanicsville, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

“When the incident occurred Mr. Garner was being pursued by a Marlboro County Deputy. The pursuit was not related to any laws being broken. The pursuit was taking place in an effort to protect the wellbeing of Mr. Garner,” Hardee added, without elaborating.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division spokeswoman Renee Wunderlich told WBTW that the agency had an “active and ongoing” investigation linked to Garner, but could not provide further details. SLED did not immediately respond Saturday to a request for comment by Fox News Digital.

ENTIRE POLICE DEPARTMENT RESIGNS IN SOUTH CAROLINA

The fatal crash happened after the police force in McColl – a town of about 2,000 residents near the state’s border with North Carolina — walked off the job last week.

“It is with a heavy heart that I do confirm my resignation as Chief of Police of the McColl Police Department along with all four of my fellow officers,” Chief Bob Hale wrote on Facebook. “My personal decision to step away from the McColl Police Department can be attributed to repeated acts of harassment, personal attacks on my character, and the overall creation of a hostile work environment perpetuated by a specific Councilman.”

Hale added that the actions of the unnamed councilman made it impossible for the department to function effectively.

“For months, I have endured unwarranted and malicious behavior aimed at undermining my integrity and leadership,” Hale continued in the post. “These actions have not only affected me personally but have also created a toxic atmosphere that has hindered the department’s ability to function effectively. Despite our efforts to address these issues professionally and through appropriate channels, the harassment and hostility have persisted.”

ARREST MADE AFTER HIKER MURDERED IN SMALL MOUNTAIN TOWN SLAYING STAGED AS BEAR ATTACK

In his statement, Hale also alleged that money was cut from the police department’s budget and that other critical police needs were not being fulfilled.

On Friday, Garner confirmed that the town no longer had any police officers and told WMBF News that the community is in a “difficult situation.”

The town then announced Tuesday that “the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Department will be in McColl to answer any call the citizens may have.”

Marlboro County Emergency Management/911 described Garner as “truly a remarkable individual” who “consistently treated everyone with warmth and respect, and his kindness left a lasting impact on those around him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“On behalf of Marlboro County E911, we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mayor George Garner. Our hearts are heavy during this difficult time, and we are keeping everyone affected in our thoughts and prayers,” it added in a statement. “May you find comfort and strength in one another as you navigate this profound loss.”

Fox News’ Stepheny Price contributed to this report.