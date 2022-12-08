South Carolina mom arrested for allegedly stealing ornaments and cross from churches with child in tow

​

A South Carolina woman was arrested and charged after local authorities say she brought her child with her to burglarize several churches.

“After reviewing security cam footage at Gilbert United Methodist Church, property crimes investigators confirmed Reese broke into Bethlehem Lutheran Church and Gilbert United Methodist Church,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said, according to a Facebook post for the sheriff’s office.

Leslie Reese, 42, is accused of breaking into four churches in the Gilbert area last month and taking items such as Christmas ornaments and a cross.

“The security cam footage showed Reese breaking a window to get into both churches and taking various items such as a cross, candles and Christmas ornaments,” the sheriff said.

ARKANSAS TOWN VOWS TO KEEP CHRISTMAS NATIVITY SCENE ON DISPLAY DESPITE THREAT OF LAWSUIT

However, Reese was not alone when she allegedly carried out the burglaries. Police said it appears she signed her child out of school to accompany her on the alleged burglary spree. It is unclear how old the child is.

FLORIDA MAN ARRESTED AFTER HAVING PUBLIC SEX WITH A DOG, DAMAGING CHURCH NATIVITY SCENE

“Reese signed her child out of school and took the child with her to break into churches and take things,” Koon said. “A book bag containing a folder belonging to Reese’s child was found inside Samaria Baptist.”

SKUNK SPRAYS SUSPECTED WASHINGTON CHURCH BURGLAR BEFORE DEPUTIES MAKE ARREST, SHERIFF SAYS

She was charged with four counts of third-degree burglary and a single count of unlawful conduct toward a child, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She was released from the Lexington County Detention Center after meeting conditions of her bond, according to the office.