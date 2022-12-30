South Carolina Waffle House employee fends off armed attackers with pistol: police

​

A Waffle House employee in South Carolina defended himself against armed suspects attacking him with a gun before exchanging gunfire, authorities said.

The Horry County Police Department was called to the restaurant along Highway 544 in Conway on Dec. 22 over reports of shots fired, a police report obtained by Fox News Digital said.

An employee and several witnesses told responding officers that two men ran into the restaurant and jumped over the counter. One of the men began punching the worker in the head and pushed him into objects, the report said.

The other suspect stood by wielding a firearm, police said.

The two suspects then left and the victim grabbed a pistol and ran after them. When he got to the doorway, the two males opened fire and the victim shot back and returned to the restaurant, police said.

The restaurant sustained “heavy damage” to the front and multiple casings and projectiles were collected, police said. The victim told officers that even if he could identify the assailants, he would not pursue charges for the alleged assault, the police report said.

The report said no charges were being sought for the two unknown suspects.