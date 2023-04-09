South Carolina woman had 15 dead animals on abandoned property: cops

​

More than a dozen dead animals in various stages of decomposition were found on a woman’s abandoned South Carolina property.

Jennifer Marie Hunnicutt, 36, was arrested on 35 animal cruelty charges after police found 15 dead animals, including four dogs, one cat, a Bearded Dragon, a chicken and eight goats during a search warrant-executed search of her expansive Seneca, South Carolina property.

“The deceased animals were either in a state of decomposition or only skeletal remains were recovered,” the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Police also found six animals that were still alive, including a ram, ewe and four Pygmy Goats, according to the sheriff’s office.

“According to information obtained by Animal Control Deputies, Hunnicutt was not seen at the property location for approximately a month and a-half,” the sheriff’s office said.

Hunnicutt was charged with six counts of ill treatment of animals (overworking), 15 counts of ill treatment of animals (torture) and 14 counts of abandonment of animals.

She posted bond and was released from jail on Thursday.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is still active and ongoing.