South Carolina woman wanted in murder investigation found in Netherlands

International authorities have located and arrested a South Carolina woman, who is wanted in a murder investigation, in the Netherlands.

Carlos Flores with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force told Fox News Digital that Kendal Wilson, 33, of Seneca, South Carolina, was arrested by Dutch National Police at the request of the USMS on April 4.

Kendra Wilson and her mother, Cynthia Wilson, were wanted in connection with the 2021 murder of Kendra’s ex-boyfriend and the father of her child, 21-year-old Connor Ethan Floyd, of Lyman, in the northwest corner of South Carolina.

Authorities issued warrants on both women for being an accessory before the fact of murder, being an accessory after the fact of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Lyman Police Department officials arrested Wilson’s mother, Cynthia Wilson, on March 28.

Authorities found Kendra and her daughter living at what was described to Fox News Digital as a refugee camp. It is unclear what kind of ties, if any, Kendra had to the Netherlands.

Officials safely recovered Kendra’s daughter, who will be released to family members, Flores told Fox News Digital.

Kendra allegedly fled the United States in March after she found out she was being charged in Floyd’s murder and became an international fugitive, USMS said in a press release.

The USMS Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and Lyman PD then began a joint investigation and coordinated with the USMS Office of International Operations and international partners in the Netherlands to locate Kendra.

“The USMS would like to recognize the outstanding work of the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office in South Carolina on this case, as well as that of the Department of Justice Office of International Affairs,” USMS said in its press release. “The Provisional Arrest Request — the legal mechanism to effect Wilson’s arrest in the Netherlands — was put together and executed in about 24 hours.”

Floyd’s neighbor in Lyman told FOX Carolina she still remembers the night she heard gunshots from his house on Aug. 18, 2021.

“Me and my son we couldn’t sleep that night, so we decided to watch some late night movies, and then it was getting close to maybe one in the morning, and we heard some gunshots,” the neighbor, Heather, told the outlet.

Kendra is awaiting an extradition hearing, according to FOX Carolina.