South Dakota high school removes unloaded guns from Veterans Day National Guard recruitment booth

A high school in South Dakota has removed unloaded guns from a National Guard Veterans Day display and recruitment stand over the “potential to cause a panic.”

On Thursday, the National Guard hosted a recruiting booth during lunch periods for students at Rapid City Central High School (RCAS). Unloaded firearms belonging to the National Guard were also on school grounds at the booth.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, RCAS Superintendent Nicole Swigart said that students were allowed to hold and take pictures of the unloaded guns that were a part of the display.

Swigar said that the pictures, which did not contain any information about the National Guard, began to circulate online of students “holding assault rifles.”

“RCAS is very concerned that these images have the potential to cause a panic,” Swigart said.

The high school superintendent said that state law prevents firearms on school property, other than by law enforcement.

“Since learning that this occurred, I have been in contact with the school leadership, law enforcement, and National Guard leaders,” Swigart said. “We are all in agreement that this was not something we feel is suitable in a school setting.”

The National Guard did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.