Southern vacation hot spot fires back at poor safety rating following shooting: ‘Fake news’

​

Myrtle Beach—a popular, coastal South Carolina city for snowbirds and locals alike—is firing back against a study ranking it the No. 2 most unsafe beach in the United States.

Seven of the top 10 most dangerous beaches listed in the study from Everly Life, an insurance company, are in Florida, including New Smyrna Beach at No. 1, followed by Miami Beach, Jacksonville Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Miramar Beach, Panama City Beach and Ponce Inlet.

The only other non-South Carolina beach included on the list is Oak Island, North Carolina, which is ranked at No. 3.

Researchers examined four main risk factors when determining the relative danger of popular U.S. beaches, including crime rates, shark attacks, drownings and wind conditions. It is unclear why no West Coast or Northeast beaches were listed; Everly Life did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.

MASS SHOOTING IN MYRTLE BEACH TOURIST HOTSPOT LEAVES 1 DEAD, 11 WOUNDED

Myrtle Beach crime concerns have been heightened since April 26, when a shooting in the entertainment district left the shooter dead and 11 injured. Myrtle Beach officials described the shooting as an isolated incident.

But locals and city officials disagree that Myrtle Beach is unsafe.

FSU SHOOTING: AT LEAST 6 INJURED, 1 PERSON IN CUSTODY AS POLICE INVESTIGATE ‘ACTIVE CRIME SCENE’

Meredith Denari, director of communications and creative services for the City of Myrtle Beach, described the Everly Life study as “misleading, flawed and clearly skewed,” noting that it was not peer-reviewed in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“I would call this study ‘fake news.’” — Meredith Denari, City of Myrtle Beach spokesperson

“Like many reports produced by life insurance companies, its primary purpose appears to be generating clicks rather than serving the public interest,” Denari said. “This is evident in the use of outdated, inconsistent and irrelevant data, including shark attack records dating back to 1882 and wind and crime statistics from 2009–2015 and 2023, respectively. None of these sources accurately reflect the year 2025. Also, the City of Myrtle Beach was not incorporated until 1938. Even then, it was pretty difficult to reach. I would call this study ‘fake news.’”

She added that “Myrtle Beach is a wonderful place to live and visit for thousands of families,” and the “Myrtle Beach Police Department continues to report downward trends in crime, and downtown revitalization efforts are well underway.”

Denari described the Saturday shooting as “a tragic, isolated incident.”

UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA ON EDGE AFTER ‘ACTIVE ATTACKER’ WITH KNIFE CAPTURED NEAR CAMPUS

“Myrtle Beach police officers, already nearby, immediately returned fire, likely saving numerous lives when they fatally shot the perpetrator,” she said.

“While details are limited at this time due to an open investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, violence has no place in Myrtle Beach,” Denari said. “Saturday’s incident is not reflective of the experiences of millions of people who visit the area every year and enjoy the beautiful coastline, our restaurants, family-friendly entertainment and businesses.”

Melissa K., a seven-year Myrtle Beach resident originally from Connecticut, told Fox News Digital she does not feel unsafe in the southern beach town, where she moved for milder weather and her job.

“And I’m happy I did,” she said.

Locals, she noted, don’t spend much time in the downtown area where the shooting happened. Ocean Boulevard can attract unsavory behavior from visitors who stay out late at bars and engage in rowdy behavior, she said. Melissa also noted that Myrtle Beach is less expensive than other beach towns in the Carolinas.

“At the end of the day, things could happen anywhere at any time in any place. The world’s gotten a little bit crazy.” — Melissa K., Myrtle Beach resident

“It has attracted, unfortunately, some of the wrong people, from what I’ve gathered in my seven years being here,” Melissa said. “As locals, we really don’t go on the boulevard or that district, especially at night, and especially alone. But at the end of the day, things could happen anywhere at any time in any place. The world’s gotten a little bit crazy.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The shooting, Melissa said, was “shocking” for the community, but dangerous incidents of that scale are not normal for Myrtle Beach.

“I do love living here. It’s a great place to visit, golf, eat, have a good family vacation,” she said. “Unfortunately … you just have to be aware of your surroundings at all times, and that just goes for anywhere. It’s still a beautiful place to visit and hang out at the beach. I feel safe.”