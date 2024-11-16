Southwest Airlines flight struck by bullet prior to takeoff at Dallas airport

​

A Southwest Airlines plane was hit by a bullet while preparing to takeoff from Dallas Love Field Airport on Friday evening.

The Dallas Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that officers responded to a shooting call just before 10 p.m. at Dallas Love Field Airport.

A spokesperson for Southwest Airlines told Fox News Digital that Southwest Airlines Flight 2494 taxied safely back to the terminal at Dallas Love Field after a bullet apparently struck the right side of the aircraft just under the flight deck while the crew was preparing to depart for Indianapolis.

No injuries were reported, the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for Dallas Love Field also confirmed the incident and said that the plane sustained damage and returned to the gate, where passengers were safely deplaned.

Southwest said they will accommodate its customers on another flight and added that law enforcement authorities have been notified. The plane has also been removed from service.

The runway was temporarily closed while police carried out their investigation, but has since reopened.

Dallas police confirmed that they are investigating the incident. It is not known what led to the shooting and a suspect has not yet been found.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also acknowledged to Fox News Digital that they are aware of the incident.

This is the second time this week that an aircraft has been hit by a bullet after a Spirit Airlines flight out of Florida was struck by gunfire on Monday while making a landing in Port-au-Prince in Haiti.

A spokesperson for the airline previously told Fox News Digitalthat Spirit flight 951 from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was diverted to Santiago, Dominican Republic, where it landed safely after being hit by gunfire.

After arriving in the Dominican Republic, an inspection found evidence of damage to the aircraft that was consistent with gunfire. None of the guests on board were injured, but one flight attendant reported minor injuries.

The U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince said it is aware of gang-led efforts to block travel to and from the city, which may include armed violence and disruption to roads, ports and airports.

The embassy suggested that Americans considering traveling to Haiti should prioritize their personal safety.

The FAA suspended flights between the U.S. and Haiti following the incident.

The FAA also issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) about the suspension Tuesday afternoon. The NOTAM, which was obtained by Fox News, applies to all U.S. carriers and commercial operators.

Aircraft that fly over or into Haiti on behalf of the U.S. government are exempt from the ban.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

Fox News Digital’s Greg Wehner and Andrea Margolis contributed to this report.

Stepheny Price is a writer for Fox News Digital.