Space satellites track astonishing expansion of deadly California wildfires

The Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) recently shared shocking time-lapse footage taken from space of the California wildfires, which ignited Tuesday afternoon and have already caused 100,000 people to flee their homes.

The eight LA area wildfires: The Palisades Fire, the Eaton Fire, the Hurst Fire, the Olivas Fire, the Lidia Fire, the Scout Fire, the Sunset Fire and the Woodley Fire – threaten at least 28,000 structures, Fox News Digital reported.

Footage from CIRA satellites shows the Palisades Fire breaking out near Malibu and Santa Monica at about 10:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

“The Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire continue their rapid growth near Los Angeles as both have scorched over 10,000 acres,” CIRA wrote in a post on X Wednesday night.

The Palisades Fire is already responsible for burning nearly 16,000 acres.

The Eaton and Hurst fires followed hours later, and have burned more than 11,000 acres combined, as of 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The other fires, which ignited Wednesday in Los Angeles, Riverside and Ventura counties, have burned more than 400 acres and are expected to progress, according to officials. All except the Lidia Fire are 0% contained.

More than 3 million were without power in Los Angeles County by Wednesday afternoon, Fox News Digital reported.