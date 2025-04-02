Special election results hint at what’s next for Congress’ power balance and more top headlines

​

TOP 3

1. Special election results hint at what’s next for Congress’ power balance.

2. Trump cheers major voter ID win — says Dems can’t ‘cheat’ anymore.

3. ‘Batman’ and ‘Top Gun’ star Val Kilmer dead at 65 after long health battle.

MAJOR HEADLINES

‘LIBERATION DAY’ – Canada stares down consequences of Trump tariff war. Continue reading …

CHA-CHING – Labor Department secures eye-popping sum to return to American taxpayers. Continue reading …

HAIL ‘MARY’ – Dem governor pressed as reparations bill nears make-or-break moment. Continue reading …

THE ‘FALL GUY’ – Biden world rocked as ex-associate spills secrets post-Trump commutation. See video …

TALK OF THE TOWN – Karen Read case faces major obstacle before a single word is said in court. Continue reading …

—

POLITICS

FRAUD SQUAD – Lawmakers launch effort to probe COVID aid scofflaws. Continue reading …

‘EXTREMELY DIFFICULT’ – Trump unloads on Republican senators ahead of tariff vote. Continue reading …

BEHIND BARS – Judge makes ruling as accused top MS-13 leader nabbed by FBI. Continue reading …

‘TOXIC MESS’ – Head of EPA to assess untreated sewage flowing into US from Mexico. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

NEXT-IN-LINE – Pro-Trump writer unsure if JD Vance will carry MAGA movement in 2028. Continue reading …

CLOAK-AND-DAGGER – Tell-all reveals how Obama backstabbed Harris behind the scenes after Biden’s exit. Continue reading …

LAST LAUGH – Liberal comic faces defamation lawsuit from insurance exec. Continue reading …

‘HOPELESSLY MILLENNIAL’ – Politico raises eyebrows by claiming Trump will lose Gen Z by targeting Luigi Mangione. Continue reading …

OPINION

SIMON HANKINSON – NPR’s blatant immigration bias borders on the absurd. Continue reading …

PAUL GREGORY – What the JFK documents reveal about assassin Lee Harvey Oswald. Continue reading …

—

IN OTHER NEWS

GATOR CHOMP – Tim Tebow, wife pay visit to Trump, Marco Rubio in Oval Office. Continue reading …

SEAT SNATCHER – Traveler says man deliberately squatted in her window seat, igniting social media debate. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on beautiful blooms, home-run histories and calendar coincidences. Take the quiz here …

ROYAL RESENTMENT – Prince Harry consumed with ‘Spare’ status after royal exit. Continue reading …

COFFEE IN SPACE – Java-loving astronaut takes a sip in microgravity. See video …

WATCH

KID ROCK – Trump-Maher meeting could help a divided country. See video …

REP. BRANDON GILL – The Democratic Party has no message and no leadership. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

