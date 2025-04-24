Spring break crime plummeted in Florida hot spot after warning goes viral

​

The mayor of Miami Beach, Florida said that a viral reality TV-themed public service announcement helped the city drastically reduce spring break crime for the second year in a row, leaving residents grateful for the effort.

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner took office at the end of 2023, after years of spring break turmoil that left local businesses in shambles and residents irked.

After working with city, county and state authorities to curb chaos during spring break in 2024, the city’s comprehensive “Reality Check” campaign came to life in 2025.

“I mean, we had [in] the prior years literally killings on our street,” Meiner told Fox News Digital. “We had other shootings, basically modified stampedes, just from literally a level of lawlessness and chaos – jumping on police cars – it was just not tolerable.”

“And this year, the follow-up was the same measures,” Meiner said. “Same police presence, same result again for the governor came down for a press conference here, and it was a reality check. This is the reality of what’s going to happen here if you don’t play by the rules.”

The “Reality Check” video, viewed more than 53,000 times since it was posted on Feb. 4, shows an eager cast of spring break characters ready to run amok in the city. Along the way, they are disappointed to learn that Miami Beach has strict rules for spring breakers and plans to enforce those rules, leaving them disappointed.

Those rules ranged from enforcing volume levels of speakers on the beach to implementing security and DUI checkpoints citywide. Throughout spring break, there was a citywide 6 p.m. curfew and $100 parking fees, which made it cost prohibitive for some partiers to access hot spots.

The city enlisted state troopers and county police to help local police enforce the strict rules.

“I’d come back to Miami Beach, just not for spring break,” a cast member says at the end of the video.

Meiner couldn’t be happier with the results.

“The results have been phenomenal,” Meiner said. “I mean success at every level you measure it. No killings, no shootings, no major incidents, no stampedes. I can tell you … literally from the hoteliers to restaurants to businesses, everyone’s appreciative. And literally, almost universally, our businesses are very appreciative of the steps we took, and [it was] a major success for our city.”

Residents are thrilled with the outcome too, according to Meiner.

“And it’s just amazing,” he said. “No matter where you go in our city, even people who live, you know, six, seven miles away from where the activity took place, nobody wanted to see their city viewed in a negative light. They’re so appreciative.”

Miami Beach is not the only city looking to cast off its chaotic spring break reputation.

Panama City Beach Mayor Stuart Tettemer told Fox News Digital that his city has upped its spring break crime deterrence efforts.

“Panama City Beach has taken aggressive steps to maintain order during the Spring Break period, including targeted evening beach closures, enhanced enforcement zones, mutual aid partnerships, and public-private screening efforts at Pier Park,” Tettermer said.

“PCB is committed to law and order, acting swiftly with law enforcement to keep the community safe and family-friendly, and working with responsible businesses to ensure the unruly spring break legacy stays in the past.”