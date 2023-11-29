‘Squad’ divisions arise after Israel vote, BLM leader picks Trump and more top headlines

​

DEEPENING DIVIDE – Divisions emerge among ‘Squad’ members after vote on Israel’s right to exist. Continue reading …

‘IT’S OBVIOUS’ – BLM leader accuses Dems of not being ‘for’ Black community, endorses Trump bid in 2024.Continue reading …

ON A ROLL – Encouraged by major conservative endorsement, Nikki Haley makes her move. Continue reading …

REMEMBERING ROSAYLNN CARTER – Biden and former US presidents attend farewell to Rosalynn Carter.Continue reading …

FOODS TO BEWARE – Cancer risk tied to foods and drinks consumed across America, study finds.Continue reading …

POLITICS

‘BAD OPTICS’ – Biden admin quietly waived key taxpayer safeguard to boost green energy project. Continue reading …

RED ALERT – Groups demand Congress ban contracts with Chinese firm taking Americans’ DNA. Continue reading …

‘CAN’T BE BOUGHT’ – Former NFL player announces run for newly drawn Alabama congressional district. Continue reading …

TRUMP-ERA LEVELS – Scott says supplemental won’t pass Senate without reducing border crossings. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

‘THERE IS NO DOUBT …’ – DOJ fails to stop Rachel Levine’s emails being exposed in litigation over Alabama transgender minor law. Continue reading …

MOUSE FLOUNCE – Disney becoming ‘too woke’ will have ramification for all of corporate America, expert warns. Continue reading …

MALL BRAWL – Man attacked by enraged women, with one trying to strip his pants off. Continue reading …

‘RIGHT HERE’ IN RED STATES – Ex-editor of college newspaper warns harsh anti-Israel sentiment is not unique to Harvard or Yale. Continue reading …

OPINION

PATRICE ONWUKA – IRS’ Venmo crackdown delayed but not dead this holiday season. Continue reading …

GOV. KEVIN STITT – This state is celebrating strong families. Here’s why. Continue reading …

PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Biden is working hard and fast to change America. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – The media published his profile to make a young boy look like a racist. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Hunter Biden is back in the news and not for his world-renowned artwork. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – Racial harm means whatever these hucksters want it to mean at that moment. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

TIL DEATH DO US PART – Missing woman’s husband charged with murder two years after she vanished. Continue reading …

‘NEVER LOOKED BACK’ – ’80s pop star not blushing over her Playboy spread. Continue reading …

CAREER CONUNDRUM – How to avoid burnout at the end of the year — and save your career. Continue reading …

PANTHERS ON THE HUNT – Possible candidates to consider after Frank Reich’s firing.Continue reading …

CHEEK TO CHEEK – A friendly seal off the coast of northern England was caught on video tickling the face of a diver, who struggled to keep his goggles on during the encounter. See video …

WATCH

MEHEK COOKE – Trump is a tried and tested candidate. See video …

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON – They think climate change should govern all of our lives. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“Hunter Biden is back in the news …. Now, tonight, the president’s 53-year-old son is attempting to dodge what is a House subpoena. Now, Hunter’s lawyers say that their client is willing to only appear for a public hearing before the House of Representatives, not a closed-door deposition as the law requires.”

– SEAN HANNITY

