Squatter spotted cruising in homeowner’s car after setting up game room

An alleged squatter in Fort Myers, Florida, was arrested after making himself cozy in a private residence, including setting up a PlayStation console in the bedroom and driving the homeowner’s car.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Emmanuel Pierre, 25, last month after the homeowner saw the thermostat was changed. The homeowner’s primary residence is out of state, according to authorities.

“This nightmarish encounter was made after the homeowner received notification from their home’s smart thermostat that the temperature inside the home was changed,” the sheriff’s office said.

The homeowner did their own sleuthing, and allegedly spotted Pierre driving the homeowner’s vehicle and parking it at the house’s garage, according to the sheriff’s office.

The homeowner blocked the driveway so Pierre could not flee with the car, and called 911.

“Multiple neighbors” also came out and surrounded Pierre until deputies arrived, the Miami Herald reported.

The sheriff’s office discovered Pierre had allegedly “made himself at home using the homeowner’s car, cooking in their kitchen, and connecting a PlayStation device in the bedroom.”

He was charged with burglary, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and grand theft over $750. Pierre is scheduled to next appear in court on Nov. 27.

Florida, like other states across the U.S., have seen repeated instances of squatting, including a woman who arrested in September after she was discovered illegally living in a multimillion-dollar home in Bonita Springs. She was found by police wearing the homeowner’s clothing and making a sandwich at the time of her arrest.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office warned residents in its press release to not “let this homeowner’s worst nightmare happen to you.”

The sheriff’s office says it offers “Vacation Home Checks,” where residents can request “an increase in police patrols for your area, while you are away.”