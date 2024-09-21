Squatters turn Hollywood Hills mansion into ‘eyesore’ with graffiti: video

​

A Hollywood Hills mansion has become an eyesore after the property was taken over by taggers and squatters, according to new video released by FOX 11 Los Angeles.

The abandoned mansion at the corner of Multiview and Mulholland, near the Universal City Overlook, is considered by neighbors to be a safety hazard.

“Every time we call, the police will come, and they’ll clear it out. And then, within an hour or two, five more people are there and staying the night,” one unidentified neighbor told ABC 7 News.

The same neighbor told ABC 7 News the abandoned mansion is a magnet for crime.

“Apparently, some squatters came and actually attacked one of the neighbors with steel rebar and a beer bottle,” the neighbor said.

The graffiti on the property follows the trend of the “Tagger Tower” in downtown Los Angeles, a skyscraper project abandoned in 2019 and now covered in spray paint.

The home is owned by John Powers Middleton, film producer and son of the Philadelphia Phillies owner John S. Middleton. The Phillies did not return Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The younger Middleton is best known for his work on the films “Oldboy” (2013) and “Manchester by the Sea” (2016).

The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately return Fox News Digital’s request for comment.