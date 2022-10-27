St. Louis school shooting suspect used weapon that was taken away days before attack, police say

​

The rifle used to kill a student and teacher at a St. Louis high school and wound several others had been confiscated from the suspected gunman earlier this month.

The mother of Orlando Harris, 19, called authorities on Oct. 15 after she found the weapon and wanted it removed from her home. Officers “determined at that time the suspect was lawfully permitted to possess the firearm,” a police statement said.

Someone known to the family took possession of the weapon, described as an AR-15-style rifle. Somehow, Harris recovered it and allegedly used the weapon to shoot up Central Visual and Performing Arts High School on Monday.

Responding officers killed Harris, who graduated from the school last year. He had around 600 rounds of ammunition with him, police said.

“While it is not yet clear when or how the suspect came to be in possession of the firearm after this incident, we can confirm that the firearm involved in this incident is the firearm used in the shooting Monday,” the police statement read.

Authorities have not disclosed how Harris forced himself into the school.

Tenth-grader Alexzandria Bell and teacher Jean Kuczka were killed in the attack, and seven 15- and 16-year-olds were wounded. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators believe Harris had intended targets but did not say whether any of the victims were among them. In a note left behind, Harris said he had no friends, no family, no girlfriend and a life of isolation. His note called it the “perfect storm for a mass shooter.”



The St. Louis shooting was the first school shooting to involve multiple deaths since a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in May, according to a list of shootings compiled by Education Week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.