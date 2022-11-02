Stanford squatter: Man pretending to be university student stayed in dorm for 10 months

​

An Alabama man ia accused of squatting in at least five Stanford University dormitories since 2021, according to the school and its newspaper.

The school’s newspaper, The Stanford Daily, first reported that William Curry — a Vestavia Hills, Alabama, high school graduate who posed as a Stanford student — was first removed from campus in 2021 but continued to pose as a student and squat in various dorms throughout campus.

“Stanford can confirm that Mr. Curry was reported to be on campus several times since December of last year. The first time Mr. Curry was found to be living in a dorm, he was cited for violating the law. Since then, the university’s Department of Public Safety has obtained multiple stay-away letters, a prerequisite to citing someone for trespass on campus, to present to Mr. Curry but was unable to locate him until the most recent incident on October 27, at which point he was given the letter,” Stanford spokesperson Dee Mostofi told Fox News Digital in a statement.

On Oct. 27, Curry allegedly tried to steal a TV from a dorm on campus, at which point resident assistants (RAs) contracted school officials, who handed Curry a stay-away letter at the time. Curry is also accused of harassing multiple students, according to the Daily, which said school officials stayed silent about the issue until the alleged Oct. 27 theft incident.

Students who spoke with the newspaper said Curry would break in to dorms through windows and other means.

They say he also made up different stories bout his past and his role on campus, telling some students that he was on the track and field team and telling others that he was a transfer student from Duke University. Curry even had a Tinder profile that listed him as a pre-med student at Stanford. His Facebook profile also lists him as a Stanford student from Alabama.

He blended in well, students told the Daily.

“It seemed that he was a friend of the football players. So, anytime we saw him we let him in because it was like he knew people,” student Kacey Logan told the newspaper.

While some residence staff in dorms where Curry had been reported received notice of his alleged break-ins, “there were no broad communications about him to all Stanford residences,” Mostofi said.

“While Stanford University has protocols and policies in place to prevent non-students from entering and living in our residences, the unique aspects of this case and Mr. Curry’s persistence and ability to ingratiate himself with our student community has made it clear that gaps exist in those protocols,” he continued. “We will immediately undertake a review to ensure our procedures do not allow for this type of incident to happen again.”