Starship upper stage lost on seventh test flight, debris seen spewing in sky

Rocket debris from a SpaceX’s Starship Super Heavy booster was spotted in the sky after a “rapid unscheduled disassembly” before part of the device successfully returned to its “chopsticks” for a second time.

The vehicle lifted off from SpaceX’s Starbase test site at Boca Chica, Texas. The booster then separated about two minutes and 45 seconds after liftoff and headed back towards Starbase, Space News reported.

“Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly during its ascent burn,” SpaceX said in a statement. “Teams will continue to review data from today’s flight test to better understand root cause. With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today’s flight will help us improve Starship’s reliability.”