Stolen Amazon truck leads to wild statewide police chase

A 40-year-old homeless man has been taken into custody after stealing an Amazon truck and leading officers on a chase throughout New Hampshire, state police say.

The pursuit began around 2:45 p.m. Sunday after authorities in Concord received a report of a “stolen Amazon delivery truck that was taken while making deliveries on S. Fruit Street,” according to New Hampshire State Police.

“The vehicle was tracked by cell phone through company assets and was on Interstate 93 South,” it said in a statement.

But when responding officers tried to stop the truck along I-93, “The vehicle refused to stop and Troopers initiated a motor vehicle pursuit,” state police said.

“The pursuit traveled through Hooksett and Manchester, with the vehicle ultimately coming to a stop on a dead-end road on the north side of Manchester, on Elm Street,” police added.

The suspect, identified as Richard Royea of Concord, reportedly refused to comply with commands after exiting the vehicle and eventually was arrested when a K-9 was deployed.

“The suspect continued to be non-compliant while taken into custody,” New Hampshire State Police said.

Royea is now facing charges of Receiving Stolen Property, Resisting Arrest/Detention, Aggravated Driving while Intoxicated, Disobeying a Police Officer. Reckless Operation and Operating without a license, state police said, noting that Concord Police Department “will be charging Royea with motor vehicle theft-related charges.”

The motive for the alleged incidents was not immediately clear. A New Hampshire State Trooper who was admitted to a hospital for minor injuries has since been discharged.