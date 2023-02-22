Storm to bring high winds to Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada

​

A winter storm making its way through the western U.S. is expected bring high winds to parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Texas with some snow and rain.

The National Weather Service said Tuesday that gusts could reach as much as 55 mph in the Phoenix metro area Wednesday to 70 mph Prescott and the Flagstaff area.

Meteorologists are forecasting up to a foot of snow to fall by Thursday morning in northern Arizona elevations above 5,000 feet.

“Damaging winds and treacherous to impossible driving conditions are expected due to blowing dust and snow,” according to the weather service in Flagstaff, where some schools announced closures ahead of the storm.

ARIZONA RANCHER ACCUSED OF MURDER IN SHOOTING DEATH OF MEXICAN MAN FACES NEW CHARGES DAY BEFORE COURT HEARING

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A storm system was expected to bring high winds, rain and possible snow across New Mexico on Wednesday, including in the Albuquerque area.

The National Weather Service’s Albuquerque office issued a high wind warning that will affect most of New Mexico through Thursday morning with several areas seeing some snowfall and wind gusts of up to 70 mph.

A high wind warning was in effect with gusts up to 70 mph expected in some areas of Nevada with Clark County authorities issuing a dust advisory.