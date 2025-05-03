‘Strange’ handling of John Elway golf cart incident called out by ex-prosecutor who says mistakes were made

​

A former federal prosecutor in California said he thinks the sheriff’s office involved in investigating John Elway’s golf cart incident is either being dishonest or not doing its job.

According to officials, Elway’s longtime friend and agent, Jeffrey Sperbeck, 62, fell off the back of a golf cart at the Madison Club in La Quinta, California. A Cal Fire spokesperson told Fox News Digital the agency responded to the incident at 6:50 p.m. March 26. Sperbeck sustained “serious injuries” and was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, where he died Wednesday.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into the golf cart incident. Elway hasn’t been charged with any crime. Fox News Digital confirmed Friday that Elway has retained Denver-based lawyer Harvey Steinberg. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office said in a Friday evening post on X that “there’s nothing to indicate that this is anything more than a tragic accident.”

TMZ reported Elway was driving the golf cart at the time of the incident and was leaving a Stagecoach after-party. Public records show Elway has a property 10 minutes away from the Madison Club.

CALIFORNIA SHERIFF LEARNED OF JOHN ELWAY GOLF CART INCIDENT TWO DAYS LATER, SAYS IT’S NOW INVESTIGATING

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office said it “received information” Monday, two days after the incident. Fox News Digital asked the sheriff’s office why it hadn’t learned about the incident until two days later but didn’t receive a response. A Cal Fire spokesperson said the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office wasn’t asked to respond to the incident “due to the call being medical in nature.”

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Neama Rahmani told Fox News Digital the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office is “either being less than honest or not doing their job” in response to why it took two days for the agency to learn of the incident.



“Nothing else makes sense,” Rahmani added.

He said it’s “strange” that law enforcement didn’t respond to the incident.

“Maybe it’s a good thing it’s coming from a ‘former federal prosecutor,’ It appears we are all much better off with them in retirement, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco told Fox News Digital in response to the comments.

JOHN ELWAY GOLF CART INCIDENT: FORMER BRONCOS LEGEND HIRES LAWYER WITH HISTORY OF REPPING ATHLETES IN TROUBLE

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday it would “take appropriate action based on the outcome” of the investigation.

Elway publicly commented on the incident after Sperbeck died Wednesday, according to ESPN.

“I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken by the passing of my close friend, business partner and agent Jeff Sperbeck,” Elway said. “There are no words to truly express the profound sadness I feel with the sudden loss of someone who has meant so much to me.”

Sperbeck’s family also released a statement after his death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We are deeply saddened to share the passing of our beloved Jeff Sperbeck. He was a wonderful father, husband, brother, son and friend to many and will be profoundly missed by all,” the Sperbeck family said. “We are grieving this unimaginable loss as a family alongside our dearest friends, the Elways, and the many other clients Jeff called friends.”

Elway and Sperbeck became friends in 1990 after Sperbeck became Elway’s manager. Among Sperbeck’s other clients are Pro Football Hall of Famers Ronnie Lott and Jim Plunkett, and the agent has represented hundreds of other NFL players.

Fox News Digital reached out to Elway’s lawyer for comment.