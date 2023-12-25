Students respond hilariously to teacher question about what to gift 30-somethings

​

A middle school teacher in Southern California asked his students what to buy someone in their 30s for the holidays, and their responses, scrawled on sticky notes, have gone viral.

“Measuring cups,” one 7th grader wrote in the video posted to TikTok. “Signs that say ‘bless this home.’” another answered.

The teacher, identified as “Mr. Frakes” by People magazine, works in Palm Springs and goes by 7thgradechronicles on social media.

While most responses to his holiday assignment are innocent, others clearly throw shade at the Millennial generation.

“A bottle of wine and hip implants,” one student, aged 12 to 13 years old, wrote with a smiley face afterward.

“Panera gift card. People in their 30s love soup!” another scribbled.

“You get them old people candles that smell like ‘home’ or ‘back then,’” one middle schooler wrote with a heart at the bottom.

The youngsters also said “wrinkle creams,” a “heated blanket cuz their muscles be hurtin” and “a coffee mug that says ‘Don’t talk to me until I’ve had my coffee’ because they’re all coffee obsessed millennial,” would make good gifts.

The video had garnered nearly 360,000 likes and 22,000 comments as of Monday morning.

“But are they wrong? Because I honestly love soup and candles. I’m 36,” one TikTok user wrote.

“Not me thinking all those gifts sound amazing,” another responded.

The teacher told the magazine he has been teaching 7th grade for 11 years, and, “I am honestly not that phased by the students’ responses.” He said they make him laugh and humble him daily, which is why he continues to love his job.