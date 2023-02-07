Super Bowl miracle: Massive TV stolen from California man returned just in time for the big game

​

A massive stolen TV in California was returned to its rightful owner thanks to a team effort from a trio of good Samaritans, a Costco employee and the local sheriff’s office.

“We’re sure someone is missing something very important in preparation for Super Bowl Sunday… a big screen TV!” the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook last Wednesday, noting that good Samaritans had dropped off an 85-inch TV after discovering it in the town of Larkfield.

“We would love to return the TV to its owner in time for the big game,” the sheriff’s office continued.

By Friday, the TV was returned to its owner, a man named Chuck.

Chuck purchased the 85-inch television at a Costco last week and had it on the bed of his pickup truck while he ran a quick errand in a grocery store, according to the sheriff’s office. In a matter of minutes, the TV was stolen from his truck.

Later that same day, a couple at a gas station heard the TV fall out of a bed of another truck in Larkfield. They and another good Samaritan went to move the TV out of the middle of the road and then dropped it off at the sheriff’s department.

The department posted a notice of the incident, which was seen by an employee of Costco, who remembered Chuck called the store to tell them his newly-purchased TV had been stolen.

The Costco employee “called us and gave us the details to prove Chuck had purchased it. He stopped by Thursday evening and happily picked up his TV!” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

The office noted that in Sonoma County, “we take care of each other!” and that Chuck is very grateful to the good Samaritans who turned the TV over to authorities.