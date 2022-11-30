Supercell storms rip through southern states leaving millions at risk for dangerous tornadoes

​

Several southern states were battered overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning by major storms that spawned dangerous tornadoes.

Counties across Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana were under a tornado watch Wednesday as a severe supercell storm system trekked across the United States.

The National Weather Service confirmed that several tornadoes have touched down in Mississippi through Tuesday evening, leaving a path of destruction in their wake.

No injuries were reported as heavy thunderstorms extended from eastern Texas to Georgia and as far north as Indiana.

People were also impacted by heavy rain and large hail as multiple tornadoes touched down in the South.

Just before 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service based out of Birmingham, Alabama, tweeted out an urgent warning to residents confirming that a tornado had touched down just southwest of Tallassee. The tweet warned residents to “take cover immediately!”

People were reportedly trapped at a grocery store in Caledonia, Mississippi, just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, but they did end up making it out safely. A family trapped in a house about a mile from the store also escaped.

In west Alabama, a tornado damaged numerous homes and thousands of customers were left without power early Wednesday morning.

A little after 7 p.m. central time, the National Weather Service advised residents of Caldwell Parish, Louisiana, to take cover due to a “likely destructive tornado on the ground now.”

Additionally, flood watches were issued for parts of southeast Mississippi and southwest Alabama. The National Weather Service said three to five inches of rain in these areas could lead to flash flooding.

And in parts of the Upper Midwest, heavy snow was slowing down traffic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.