Supermarket chain bans unaccompanied minors after 6 pm, large bags amid out-of-control theft

A supermarket chain is banning unaccompanied minors inside select stores after 6 p.m. and large bags in Washington, D.C., and Maryland as part of a new policy aimed at curbing rampant retail theft.

Giant Food confirmed to Fox News Digital in a statement on Monday that the chain’s revised policy will affect select stores “to mitigate the unprecedented levels of product theft” that has made business “unsustainable.”

“Retail theft in our market area affects everyone,” Giant Foods said in a statement. “It limits product availability, creates a less convenient shopping experience, and, most critically, puts our associates and customers in harm’s way.”

The chain’s new policy, which went into effect on Thursday, will affect all seven locations in D.C., two in Baltimore and three in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

The measure bans those under 18 from entering its stores without an adult after 6 p.m. and bags larger than 14 inches by 14 inches by 6 inches are prohibited in most stores. In stores that allow large bags, customers must consent to having the bag tagged before entering and searched before leaving.

As retail theft remains a glaring issue in cities across the country since the coronavirus pandemic, Capital One data shows that retailers in Washington, D.C., lost $120 million in revenue to theft in 2022, causing the city to lose $7.21 million in retail sales tax dollars.

Giant Food said these measures are the latest it has implemented to mitigate theft and violence in its stores. The chain said previous measures include “limiting self-checkout, increasing security, limiting exits, working with police to increase their presence, locking up high-targeted theft items, and banning bags over 14″ x 14″ x 6″ in select stores.”

Even with the addition of these new policies, Giant Food said they likely still won’t be a silver bullet that reins in the out-of-control theft seen at its stores.

“None of the tactics we deploy is the ultimate solution to the problem we face,” the statement said. “Still, we continue to invest in efforts to improve safety for our associates and customers and reduce theft.”

A D.C. Metropolitan Police spokesperson told Fox News Digital that police continue to work to combat issues such as retail theft and are in communication with retailers throughout the city.

Overall crime in D.C. is down 19% year-to-date compared to last year, according to publicly available data on the police department’s website. Violent crime was down 35% so far this year compared to the same time last year, while theft was down 3% during this period.

The police department does not break down theft statistics into more specific types of theft on its website.

