Supreme Court rules in Trump’s favor on deportations and more top headlines

​

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

TOP 3

1. Supreme Court rules in Trump’s favor

2. IRS and DHS strike deal

3. Harris’ team kept secret list

MAJOR HEADLINES

CHECKMATE STRATEGY – Trump’s secretary lifts lid on tariff power play — and who’s already folding. Continue reading …

KEEP DREAMING – Anti-Trump protesters asked why they’re so mad — describe their fantasyland America. Continue reading …

CHOPPING BLOCK – DOGE cuts $51M in grants promoting shea butter, pineapple juice and more. Continue reading …

SMOKE AND MIRRORS – Firing in Karen Read case triggers quiet courtroom ripple effect. Continue reading …

GATOR BAIT! – Florida swamps Houston to win first NCAA Tournament in nearly two decades. Continue reading …

—

POLITICS

POWER PLAY – Congressional Democrats targeting 35 House Republican-held seats in 2026 midterms. Continue reading …

RESISTANCE CAMPAIGN – Dem governors revolt against Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs. Continue reading …

FIRM BUT FAIR – Sen Chuck Schumer: US should be tough on China but smart about it. Continue reading …

‘COMMONSENSE STEP’ – Lawmakers pushing to block government employees from union work on official time. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

GREATER CONTROL – Instagram unveils new features for parents to protect kids from damaging content. Continue reading …

LIBERALS ONLY – ‘The View’ rolled out the welcome mat in 2025 — just not for conservatives. Continue reading …

‘OWN IT’ – Bill Maher suggests Andrew Cuomo’s nursing home scandal may cost his NYC mayoral campaign. Continue reading …

DEFENSE TEAM – Anti-Israel protester Mahmoud Khalil defended by Columbia University professor. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – The Israel-Iran War is closer to its end than its beginning. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK – Trump risks it all, takes on the world with tariffs and puts America first. Continue reading …

—

IN OTHER NEWS

OPEN ARMS – Monica Lewinsky leaves Clinton scandal behind, mingles with Hollywood elite. Continue reading …

STAY THE COURSE – Don’t panic amid stock sell-off, experts say. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on space sagas, famous foods and showbiz spectacles. Take the quiz here …

BEHIND CLOSED DOORS – Tigers exec’s resignation involves lewd photos sent to female employees: report. Continue reading …

CHOPPED – ‘Jackson Tree’ on White House grounds chopped down for safety. See video …

WATCH

ELLI COHANIM – Trump unveils ‘bold new vision’ to take Gaza. See video …

LEO BIASIUCCI – Arizona moves to ban ultra-processed food from school lunches. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn







SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.