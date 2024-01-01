Surfer killed in Hawaii after encounter with shark

​

A 39-year-old man was killed on Saturday after an encounter with a shark while surfing off Maui’s northern shore, according to the Maui Police Department.

The victim has been identified as Jason Carter, 39, of Haiku, according to the Maui Police Department.

In a press release, just after 11:15 a.m., officers responded to a beach area in Paia for reports regarding a “miscellaneous type of incident.”

Ocean Safety Officers collected and transported Carter to shore, where first responders performed life-saving measures until he was taken to a local hospital for further treatment, police said in a press release.

TEEN KILLED IN SHARK ATTACK OFF AUSTRALIA’S COAST, OFFICIALS SAY

According to Hawaii’s Department of Land and Natural Resources, Carter was injured in Paia Bay, near Haiku, and shark warning signs were placed on beaches one mile on either side of the bay.

YOUNG MOTHER KILLED IN SHARK ATTACK NEAR BEACH IN MEXICO

The investigation is ongoing, and an autopsy is scheduled, according to the police department.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officers added that the preliminary investigation revealed no signs of foul play.