Suspect accused of stabbing Texas man 55 times identified by bloody shoe print

A 23-year-old Texas man is charged with capital murder after authorities say he stabbed a Dallas man 55 times while helping him move out of his apartment.

Ethan Isaiah Rodriguez, of Dallas, is charged with capital murder, evading in a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana, according to a news release.

He is being held on a combined $1.25 million bond, according to Dallas County Jail records.

Rodriguez was allegedly helping 28-year-old Mason Raymond Davis move out of his Dallas apartment on Saturday, when the alleged murder occurred, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by affiliate FOX 4.

Surveillance video showed the pair moving items between the apartment and Davis’ vehicle, before capturing Rodriguez leaving the apartment at about midnight in Davis’ vehicle on his own, according to court documents.

Dallas police responded to the apartment for a welfare check on Sunday because Davis missed work and could not be reached, according to the affidavit. Once in the unoccupied apartment, they found he had been stabbed 55 times.

Davis’ vehicle, which was reported stolen on Sunday, was spotted on Monday before speeding away from police during a traffic stop.

Rodriguez, the driver, crashed into “multiple” cars before wrecking Davis’ vehicle and running away from police.

Police used a stun gun during the subsequent arrest, and Rodriguez was taken to the hospital for evaluation, FOX 4 reported. He was later interviewed at Dallas Police headquarters.

At the time of his arrest, Rodriguez was wearing a shoe that had a “very similar” pattern to a bloody shoe print found at the crime scene, according to an arrest warrant.

The Dallas Police Department declined Fox News Digital’s request for comment.