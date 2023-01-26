Suspect arrested in hit-and-run death of Sparks pedestrian

​

A 68-year-old man has been arrested as a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run accident that killed a pedestrian in Sparks last week.

Vincent Joseph Hoff was located in Reno on Tuesday and arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing death, Sparks police said. He was booked into Washoe County Jail, where he was being held Wednesday in lieu of a $30,000 bond.

The woman who died was struck in a crosswalk with flashing lights around 6:24 a.m. on Jan. 17 at East Prater Way and Probasco Way, a few blocks east of Dilworth Middle School, police said.

Police said an investigation was continuing. It wasn’t clear if Hoff had a lawyer or would be appointed one at a future court appearance.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Sparks police at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness 775-322-4900.