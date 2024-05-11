Suspect arrested in horrific Bronx rape case after video shows woman lassoed from behind on dark street

​

Graphic content warning

New York police have arrested a “person of interest” in the manhunt for a Bronx rape suspect who was filmed on video assaulting a woman.

Kashaan Parks was arrested at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday and charged with attacking the 45-year-old victim in The Bronx at around 5 a.m. on May 1, the NYPD confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The NYPD released photos of the suspect on Friday and asked the public for assistance in finding him.

Surveillance video recorded the assault and shows a man throwing a looped belt around the woman’s neck before choking her unconscious and dragging her away on a dark city street.

In the video, the man is shown looking up and down the block before it cuts out.

“The male then dragged the victim between two cars and sexually assaulted her,” the NYPD said in a statement.

The video, which circulated widely online Thursday, shows the masked man sneak up behind his victim, snag her around the throat with a looped belt and drag her to the ground.

She appears to lose consciousness within seconds, her hands falling from a defensive position to her sides as he drags her between two parked cars.

That’s where the alleged attack took place.

NYPD said the male suspect then fled on foot towards Melrose Avenue.

The victim was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln and is in stable condition, authorities said.

Police said Parks, 39, was identified and wanted in connection to the assault.

An NYPD spokesperson said Parks was charged with rape, assault, strangulation, sex abuse, public lewdness and harassment. He is in the custody of Bronx Special Victims.

As of May 5, there were 511 rapes reported in New York City, the same total as last year over the same period, according to NYPD data.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Fox News Digital’s Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.