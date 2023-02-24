Suspect confesses to murder of LA bishop, prosecutor says

​

The suspect in police custody accused of murdering Los Angeles Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell has confessed, according to authorities.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gasc?n said at a Wednesday press conference that suspect Carlos Medina has confessed to killing the Catholic prelate.

“He admitted that he had done the killing, and we believe we recovered the weapon that they were using, and we have other evidence from the bed, certain things that indicate that they were in the place where the killing occurred,” Gasc?n said, according to translations from Catholic News Agency.

Gasc?n revealed at the press conference that O’Connell suffered multiple gunshot wounds before his death.

Medina, 61, faces a murder charge and a special allegation of using a firearm in the commission of an offense. He faces anywhere from 35 years to life in prison.

Authorities arrested Medina at his home in Torrance, 20 miles south of downtown Los Angeles, days after the killing following a standoff with police.

Witnesses said he was acting strangely and made comments about the bishop owing him money, Los Angeles County Robert Luna said days after the killing.

“When he was interviewed he said several different reasons and none of them made any sense to the investigators, so we don’t believe there’s any validity to the owing of money,” Sheriff’s Det. Michael Modica said.

O’Connell, 69, was named an auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles by Pope Francis in 2015. He was praised for his work with the county’s immigrant community as well as other vulnerable groups.

