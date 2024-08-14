Suspect ID’d in break-in at Trump’s Virginia campaign office

​

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for the man suspected of breaking into former President Trump‘s Virginia campaign office earlier this week.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 39-year-old Toby Shane Kessler. Authorities were still trying to locate him.

He is charged with burglary in connection with the Aug. 11 break-in at the local campaign building in Ashburn.

The burglary occurred just after 8:10 p.m. Kessler forced his way in through a back door and spent a “brief period” of time inside before leaving, investigators said.

“He appears to have left nothing behind, and it is still unclear what, if anything, he took with him,” a sheriff’s news release states.

The building also serves as the headquarters of the Virginia 10th District Republican Committee.

Kessler, who has a California driver’s license, has a history of criminal behavior and appears to have been in the Washington metropolitan area at least since 2018, authorities said.

Court records show a man named Toby Shane Kessler was charged in 2019 with second-degree assault in Maryland, as well as disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order, all misdemeanors. He was arrested on July 24 and posted a $500 bond.