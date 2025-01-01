Suspect identified after driver kills ten, injures dozens in Bourbon Street truck attack

​

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

At least 10 people are dead and dozens injured after a driver plowed a pickup truck into a crowd of New Year’s revelers in New Orleans on Wednesday, days after the vehicle was spotted crossing the U.S.-Mexico border into Texas.

The driver, a male, reportedly jumped out of the vehicle and opened fire on police after hitting the crowd. The brief shootout ended with the suspect dead at the scene, authorities confirmed. Police say 35 people have been transported to five hospitals across the city after suffering injuries from the attack.

Fox News has learned that the truck used in the attack had a Texas license plate, and that it was tracked crossing the southern border into the U.S. at Eagle Pass, Texas, two days prior to the attack.

It has not been confirmed that the attacker was driving the vehicle when it crossed the border. Police have also not confirmed the attacker’s immigration status.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell declared the incident a “terrorist attack” in a Wednesday morning briefing, and FBI agents also confirmed that they are investigating the incident as an act of terrorism.

SEPARATE SHOOTINGS NEAR NEW ORLEANS PARADE ROUTE LEAVE 2 DEAD, 10 WOUNDED

Police say two officers were injured in the attack, but both remain in stable condition. It is unclear whether they were injured by the vehicle or during the shootout.

President-elect Trump also addressed the attack in a statement, vowing to help authorities to investigate the attack after he takes office.

“When I said that the criminals coming in are far worse than the criminals we have in our country, that statement was constantly refuted by Democrats and the Fake News Media, but it turned out to be true. The crime rate in our country is at a level that nobody has ever seen before. Our hearts are with all of the innocent victims and their loved ones, including the brave officers of the New Orleans Police Department. The Trump Administration will fully support the City of New Orleans as they investigate and recover from this act of pure evil!” Trump said.

Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed tha the FBI is investigating the incident as a terrorist attack.

“The FBI is investigating this matter as an act of terrorism. The FBI, the ATF, the Justice Department’s National Security Division, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana will continue to work with our law enforcement partners and will deploy every available resource to conduct this investigation,” he added.

Police sources also confirmed to Fox News Digital that they found multiple explosive devices at the scene that appeared to be viable.

A front desk employee at a hotel at the site of the attack told Fox News that she heard two “soft bangs” shortly after arriving to work at 6 a.m. She said she did not know whether police were sweeping for explosives.

The White House confirmed that President Biden has been briefed on the attack in a statement Wednesday morning.

“President Biden has been briefed on the horrific news that a driver killed and injured dozens of individuals in New Orleans overnight and the White House has been in touch with New Orleans Mayor Cantrell to offer support,” the White House said. “The FBI is already on the ground supporting local law enforcement in the investigation and the President will continue to be briefed throughout the day.”

The incident happened around 3:15 a.m. at the intersection of Bourbon Street and Iberville, local news station WGNO reported.

Former FBI Special Agent Chris Swecker told Fox News Digital that New Orleans has “always been a problematic police department.”

“This type of event is indeed predictable, and it is fundamental that you protect the highest concentration of people at the event. You have to question how a truck got through the perimeter. I can see a lone gunman getting through, it’s hard to fathom a truck breaching that perimeter. I suspect they were protecting the perimeter with wooden barriers,” Swecker said.

“I can guarantee you in Times Square last night they were protecting that perimeter with vehicles and solid objects. Security is a tough thing when you haven’t had an event like this in your Venue in a while but the fact is this has happened twice in New Orleans since 2017,” he added.

Prior to the Wednesday morning attack, the New Orleans Police Department had said they would be all hands on deck for security throughout the city on New Year’s Eve, in addition to bringing 300 additional officers from other law enforcement groups.

WILD VIDEO SHOWS MOMENT LEGO DISPLAY COLLAPSES ONTO CROWD OF KIDS, ADULTS DURING NYE BALLOON DROP GONE WRONG

Police also noted that they were ramping up security for the Sugar Bowl, which is set to take place later Wednesday.

“The Sugar Bowl Committee is devastated by the terrible events from early this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We are in ongoing discussions with authorities on the local, state, and federal levels and will communicate further details as they become available,” Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley said in a statement.

NYC MAN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER AFTER ALLEGEDLY SHOVING COMMUTER IN PATH OF SUBWAY

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said in a statement, “a horrific act of violence took place on Bourbon Street earlier this morning.”

“Please join Sharon and I in praying for all the victims and first responders on scene. I urge all near the scene to avoid the area.”

Rep. Troy Carter, D-La., also mourned the attack in a statement, saying New Orleans “will rise again, stronger and more united.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I commend the swift actions of the New Orleans Police Department and federal law enforcement partners who worked tirelessly to neutralize the threat and secure the area. Their bravery and dedication prevented further loss of life. As we continue to learn more about this tragedy, including the motive behind such senseless violence, I am committed to working with local and federal authorities to ensure justice for the victims and to strengthen measures that safeguard our communities against acts of terror,” he said in a statement.

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace contributed to this report