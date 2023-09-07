Suspect in near-fatal off-campus sex assault makes first court appearance

​

A Dane County judge ordered Brandon A. Thompson held on $1 million bail Thursday after a brutal attack left a University of Wisconsin-Madison student hospitalized with life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning.

The 26-year-old, whose lack of a prior record was the most “terrifying” and “horrific” aspect of the crime, was charged with first-degree sexual assault, first-degree reckless injury and strangulation in what authorities allege was a completely random attack without warning.

“The defendant was simply driving down the street and say the victim, no prior interaction, spontaneously decided to pull his car over…follow her some distance and then attack her,” Deputy Dane County District Attorney William Brown told the judge.

The victim remains hospitalized, in and out of consciousness, with a broken jaw and missing teeth, he added. Thompson allegedly remained at the scene after the attack,”covered in blood” and “pretending to be helping.” The victim remains in critical condition and can barely talk.

MADISON POLICE REVEAL HOW THEY CAUGHT UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN SEX ASSAULT SUSPECT

By the time police arrived, however, he was not there. But Brown alleged that Thompson gave a partial confession, while denying sex assault allegations, and that police mad matched his DNA to a sample recovered from the victim.

“We live in a community where thousands of young people just moved to our city, thousands of young women just moved to our city,” the prosecutor said.

The should be free to walk around without the threat of random attack, he argued, asking for $2 million bail and condemning a new Wisconsin law that creates roadblocks for holding a suspect without bail.

MADISON COPS ARREST SUSPECT IN UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN SEX ASSAULT

“This man is perhaps our greatest public safety threat that lives in this county right now,” he said, as Thompson shook his head.

Thompson’s defense asked for a bail of just $10,000 – which the judge rejected outright. Ultimately he settled on the $1 million sum, and Thompson’s head sank.

Thompson attended remotely from the Dane County Jail, where he is being held in isolation from other inmates. He did not speak and gave the judge a thumbs up when asked if he could hear the proceedings OK.

Brown called it “terrifying” that there were no warning signs. Thompson’s only prior record involve a few minor traffic tickets, and he is a college graduate who was gainfully employed up until the attack.

“He appeared to fit in so well, a normal person n in our community,” Brown said.

Madison Police Department Chief Shon Barnes said the Fitchburg Police Department stopped Thompson at 1:18 a.m. Wednesday for a registration violation. Fitchburg is about 5 miles south of Madison.

Thompson had no connection to the victim, according to police.

First responders found her with severe injuries around 3:20 a.m. Sunday and rushed her to the hospital. Authorities said she is expected to survive but did not address her current condition during the news briefing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Adam Sabes contributed to this report.