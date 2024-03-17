Suspect Jaremy Smith captured following fatal shooting of New Mexico State Police officer

​

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The suspect wanted for the killing of a New Mexico State Police officer has been captured following a “pursuit and officer-involved shooting,” authorities say.

Police say Jaremy Smith, 32, of South Carolina, shot Officer Justin Hare on Interstate 40 near mile marker 318 at around 5:30 a.m. Friday after Smith pulled over to the side of the road with a flat tire.

“Jaremy Smith has been captured after a pursuit and officer-involved shooting involving the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office,” New Mexico State Police announced Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office said earlier that it was “in the area of Unser and Anderson Hill” in Albuquerque “for a deputy-involved shooting.”

NEW MEXICO COP KILLER WAS DRIVING CAR BELONGING TO SOUTH CAROLINA PARAMEDIC FOUND DEAD, POLICE SAY

“The Multi-Agency Task Force has initiated an investigation. No deputies are injured,” the agency added.

Smith was trying to flag down passing motorists, and Hare arrived and parked behind the suspect, New Mexico State Police Chief Troy Weisler said during a press briefing Saturday.

Weisler said that Smith approached the police car at the passenger side door and, after a short conversation about fixing the tire, pulled out a gun and shot Hare.

The suspect then walked to the driver’s side door and shot Hare again before pushing him into the passenger seat, according to Weisler.

FLASHBACK: SUSPECT IN NEW MEXICO POLICE OFFICER SHOOTING CONSIDERED ‘ARMED AND DANGEROUS’

Smith allegedly then drove away in the police vehicle, which was abandoned a short time later.

“Officer Hare died serving his state and his community. On a cold, dark and windy morning, he offered help to a person he thought was in need,” Weisler said, fighting back tears.

“That person killed him in cold blood. The last words Officer Hare uttered on this earth was to offer help to a man who was about to kill him,” he added.

Hare is survived by his girlfriend and two young children, Weisler said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police say Smith was driving a BMW belonging to Phonesia Machado-Fore, a paramedic found dead in Dillon County, South Carolina, on Friday evening. An autopsy to determine her cause of death is scheduled for Monday.