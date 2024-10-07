Suspect nabbed in assault of ex-NY governor, stepson claims self-defense: ‘He attacked me’

​

A man, who New York City police arrested on Monday for an alleged assault on former New York Gov. David Paterson and his stepson, is claiming self-defense.

Officers escorted Travor Nurse, 40, out of the 23rd Precinct in handcuffs on Monday. Asked by a reporter why he allegedly assaulted Paterson and his stepson, Nurse replied, “He attacked me,” without specifying who he was referring to.

When asked what had happened, Nurse said, “Look at my eye,” showing reporters his injuries before officers put him in the back of a police cruiser.

“His son punched me in my eye and I defended myself,” Nurse said, before officers slammed the door.

MISSING WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN SUITCASE AT SEATTLE HOMELESS ENCAMPMENT

Paterson, 70, and his stepson, Anthony Sliwa, 20, were attacked around 8:30 p.m. Friday while they were walking in Manhattan’s Upper East Side. They were treated for minor injuries, police said.

Nurse is charged with gang assault and assault, a police spokesperson said, while another woman, Diamond Minter, 34, has also been charged with gang assault.

It was not clear whether they had attorneys who could speak for them.

“Governor Paterson and his family are happy that these two adults were caught. Friday night was a traumatic experience for the Governor and his stepson and they are looking forward to putting this entire thing behind them as quickly as possible,” a spokesperson for Paterson told Fox News Digital in a statement without addressing Nurse’s claims of self-defense.

BODY LANGUAGE EXPERT SAYS LAUNDRIE PARENTS’ FIRST POLICE ENCOUNTER FAIR TO QUESTION – BUT WITH MAJOR CAVEAT

Their arrests came after two boys, ages 12 and 13, were arrested Saturday on gang assault charges in the attack.

Describing the assault at a news conference Saturday afternoon, Paterson said he and Sliwa fought off a group of people after Sliwa quarreled with some of the attackers earlier in the evening.

Paterson said he suffered bruises and some pain to his head. Sliwa, also battered and bruised, received a cut lip that required five stitches, Paterson said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Paterson, a Democrat, served as governor from 2008 to 2010, assuming the post after Gov. Eliot Spitzer resigned in a scandal involving sex workers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.