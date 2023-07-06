Suspected ‘coyote’ arrested in Rio Grande after guiding illegal immigrants across river into Texas: video

​

A suspected human smuggler in Texas was rounded up and arrested while waist deep in the Rio Grande after guiding illegal immigrants across the river, authorities said Wednesday.

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Drone Operators spotted the “coyote” on Tuesday as he smuggled groups of illegal immigrants across the border from Mexico into Eagle Pass, the agency said.

The DPS Tactical Marine Unit responded to stop and arrest the suspected smuggler.

Drone footage shows the marine unit circling the individual in the Rio Grande as he attempts to evade capture. Officers eventually grab the man and pull him aboard their airboat.

FLORIDA TRUCKER SUSPECTED OF SMUGGLING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS LEADS TEXAS DPS ON CHAOTIC CHASE: VIDEO

The suspected human smuggler was identified as Jose Delgado-Zuniga, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, DPS said. He faces state criminal charges for smuggling of persons.

Texas DPS has many resources along the southern border under Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star, which was launched in 2021 in response to the ongoing drug and migrant crises.

As of late May, the operation had resulted in more than 28,560 criminal arrests, including 6,816 for criminal trespassing, and more than 417 million lethal doses of fentanyl seized statewide, according to DPS.

TEXAS DPS ARRESTS GULF CARTEL OPERATIVE FOR ALLEGED HUMAN SMUGGLING INTO US

More than 377,000 illegal immigrant apprehensions and referrals occurred during that period, the agency has said.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While migrant numbers have dropped since peaking just before the end of Title 42 in May, officials have cautioned against believing it will remain that way.

Fox News’ Greg Wehner contributed to this report.