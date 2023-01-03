Suspected gas explosion destroys 2 homes in Pennsylvania neighborhood

​

A suspected gas explosion destroyed two homes and injured multiple people in Pennsylvania just hours after ringing in the New Year on Sunday.

Two homes were completely destroyed in the blast, while others nearby suffered shattered windows, footage from the scene shows. The blast sent at least five people to the hospital, including a 65-year-old man with critical injuries, a 60-year-old woman with critical burns, and three others, according to WTXF.

“We were very fortunate from what we know now not to have a loss of life, because it’s the middle of the night and everyone is sleeping,” Assistant Fire Chief Charles Walker told WTXF. “And if it’s confirmed to be a gas leak, it’s very rare to have the magnitude of this type of damage occur to not have loss of life, truly a blessing.”

Walker went on to say the smell of gas still lingered in the area and that fire department officials had identified gas leaks.

Walker stated that two of those injured had pulled themselves out of the rubble while a third had to be dug out.

One local father told the station that his son had woken him up around 2:30 AM to say that the houses behind theirs had blown up and “were gone.”

No deaths have been reported from the explosion.